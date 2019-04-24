Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Two Held in Delhi for Providing Fake UAE Employment Visas to 17 Fliers

The immigration officials got verified the alleged employment visas from the UAE Embassy in India and found all visas fake.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Two Held in Delhi for Providing Fake UAE Employment Visas to 17 Fliers
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a syndicate of supplying fake visas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Javed Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, and Manoj Kumar Sharma from Delhi, they said.

Police received 17 complaints filed by immigration officials wherein it was alleged that on April 8, 2017, total 17 passengers were deported from Dubai Airport (UAE) as all were found using fake UAE employment visas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The immigration officials got verified the alleged employment visas from the UAE Embassy in India and found all visas fake, the DCP said.

During the investigation, all passengers were interrogated when they disclosed that the visas were provided to them by one Javed Ali who took Rs 1 lakh from each passenger, he said.

Later, it was disclosed that Ali was advertising for easy UAE employment visa in Kaptanganj city in Uttar Pradesh and induced the public at large.

He was arrested on April 17 from his village, Bhatia said.

During interrogation, Ali disclosed that in connivance of his two accomplices Prince Yadav and Manoj Kumar Sharma, he provided fake visas to 17 people, all residents of his neighbourhood villages. On his instance, Manoj was also arrested, the DCP said.

Police are looking to nab Prince, who prepared the fake visas, police added.
