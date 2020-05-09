INDIA

1-MIN READ

Two Held in Shamli for 'Objectionable' WhatsApp Post against PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credit: PTI and Screenshot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credit: PTI and Screenshot)

A case was registered against the two men for allegedly posting an objectionable WhatsApp message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Two men were arrested in Shamli district for allegedly posting an objectionable WhatsApp message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, police said.

The WhatApp group admin Vikas Upadhyay and Vikki Jatav, who sent the message, were arrested in Shamli on Friday, according to Circle Officer Jitender Singh.

A case was registered against the two men under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

According to the complaint lodged by a local resident, it is alleged that Vikki Jatav posted the message against the political leaders on a WhatsApp group.

