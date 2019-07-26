Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Two Held With 130 Kgs of Afghan Heroin in Delhi Police's Crackdown on Drug Smuggling

As many as 260 jute bags containing heroin, which were imported as a basil seed consignment, were shipped from Islam Lila in Herat, Afghanistan to Bandar Abbas in Iran and finally made its way to Mumbai via sea.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:July 26, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Two Held With 130 Kgs of Afghan Heroin in Delhi Police's Crackdown on Drug Smuggling
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested two persons in an ongoing operation targeting smuggling of drugs, and recovered 130 kgs of Afghan heroin from Navi Mumbai.

As many as 260 jute bags containing soaked and dried heroin, which were imported as a basil seed consignment, were shipped from Islam Lila in Herat, Afghanistan to Bandar Abbas in Iran and finally made its way to Mumbai via sea, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra explained.

Of the two arrested, one is an Afghan National from Kandahar, while the other is the mastermind from Delhi.

The total recoveries in the ongoing operation which have now exceeded 330 kgs of narcotics with street value of approximately Rs 1320 crore, are an example of the sophistication and spread of influence of the organised crime syndicate.

So far, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested nine in the operation against drugs, out of which five are Afghan nationals.

The Delhi Police said the recent seizure of Afghan heroin taking sea route to India was rare, and has taken place after many years.

Special Cell sleuths also unearthed two methods used by smugglers to transport the drugs. Like in the recent case, they soaked and dried the heroin in jute bags and filled the bags with dry spices to conceal the drug.

In another case, polypackets of drugs were hidden between layers of raisin cartons in tin cases and smuggled through Attari Wagah border. They were kept in a cold storage in Sonepat in Haryana.

A third route through which jute bags containing drugs reached Delhi’s wholesale market is not clear yet. Interrogation in the case is underway.

These drugs are repacked and transported to markets like Punjab where the demand is high. Trans-national movement of the contraband is facilitated through southern states from where they reach Sri Lanka, the police officer added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram