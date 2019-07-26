Two Held With 130 Kgs of Afghan Heroin in Delhi Police's Crackdown on Drug Smuggling

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested two persons in an ongoing operation targeting smuggling of drugs, and recovered 130 kgs of Afghan heroin from Navi Mumbai.

As many as 260 jute bags containing soaked and dried heroin, which were imported as a basil seed consignment, were shipped from Islam Lila in Herat, Afghanistan to Bandar Abbas in Iran and finally made its way to Mumbai via sea, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra explained.

Of the two arrested, one is an Afghan National from Kandahar, while the other is the mastermind from Delhi.

The total recoveries in the ongoing operation which have now exceeded 330 kgs of narcotics with street value of approximately Rs 1320 crore, are an example of the sophistication and spread of influence of the organised crime syndicate.

So far, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested nine in the operation against drugs, out of which five are Afghan nationals.

The Delhi Police said the recent seizure of Afghan heroin taking sea route to India was rare, and has taken place after many years.

Special Cell sleuths also unearthed two methods used by smugglers to transport the drugs. Like in the recent case, they soaked and dried the heroin in jute bags and filled the bags with dry spices to conceal the drug.

In another case, polypackets of drugs were hidden between layers of raisin cartons in tin cases and smuggled through Attari Wagah border. They were kept in a cold storage in Sonepat in Haryana.

A third route through which jute bags containing drugs reached Delhi’s wholesale market is not clear yet. Interrogation in the case is underway.

These drugs are repacked and transported to markets like Punjab where the demand is high. Trans-national movement of the contraband is facilitated through southern states from where they reach Sri Lanka, the police officer added.