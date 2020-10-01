Two Held With Ecstasy Pills Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Mumbai

Mumbai: Two drug peddlers were arrested for alleged possession of 250 ecstasy (MDMA) pills worth Rs 50 lakh in Dongri area of south Mumbai, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the property cell of the crime branch laid a trap and apprehended Amir Rafai (25) and Inayat Mohammed Sayyed (27) with the drugs on Wednesday night, an official said.

The duo had come to sell 250 pills worth Rs 50 lakh to their customers, the official said. On interrogation, it was found that the duo has links to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and the accused persons’ connection to some international gang has also surfaced, he said.

Rafai is a history sheeter with at least four serious offences to his name, the official said, adding that the duo was produced before a court and has been sent to police custody till Monday. The police are also tracing their local contacts, customers and the source of the banned substance, the official said.

