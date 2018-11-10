English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Hizbul Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants opened fire on them.
The forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the spokesman said. The slain ultras were identified as Liyaqat Munir Wani, a resident of the Below Dargund area in Pulwama, and Wajid Ul Islam, a resident of the Babhar area in the district, he said.
They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesman said. He said both the militants were involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other atrocities against civilians in the area.
Arms and ammunition including AK and INSAS rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site. The INSAS rifle seized from the encounter site was the same rifle which terrorists had snatched fromMurran, Pulwama, earlier, the spokesman said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said. He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants opened fire on them.
The forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the spokesman said. The slain ultras were identified as Liyaqat Munir Wani, a resident of the Below Dargund area in Pulwama, and Wajid Ul Islam, a resident of the Babhar area in the district, he said.
They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesman said. He said both the militants were involved in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other atrocities against civilians in the area.
Arms and ammunition including AK and INSAS rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site. The INSAS rifle seized from the encounter site was the same rifle which terrorists had snatched fromMurran, Pulwama, earlier, the spokesman said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Amazon Signs Deal With Apple to Sell iPhones, iPads And Other Devices in India
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...