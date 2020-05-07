INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Two Hospital Staffers Molest Covid-19 Patient in Greater Noida, Arrested

Image for representation. (AP)

Image for representation. (AP)

The 20-year-old woman, who had recently given birth to a child, was admitted to the Sharda Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, the officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Share this:

Noida: A coronavirus patient was allegedly molested by two staffers at a private hospital in Greater Noida where she was undergoing treatment, with the police on Thursday arresting the accused, officials said.


The 20-year-old woman, who had recently given birth to a child, was admitted to the Sharda Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, the officials said.


After the matter came to light, an FIR was registered at the Knowledge Park police station against the two staffers -- a sanitation worker and a store worker -- on a complaint by the hospital authorities.


"Accused Luvkush and Praveen were booked under IPC 354 (attempt to outrage modesty) and have been arrested," a police spokesperson said.


A spokesperson for Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, said the two staffers were hired by another agency engaged by it for the work and they have been removed from their jobs.


"As the matter came to light, the two were immediately removed from the job and their hiring agency was informed about it. They have tendered an apology. On our part, we gave a complaint to the police so that action could be taken against the two," the hospital spokesperson told PTI.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading