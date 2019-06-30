Two Hospital Staffers Sacked for Dragging Patient in Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral

Jabalpur: Services of two employees of the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur was terminated Sunday after a video clip showing them dragging a patient went viral.

In the video, the two staffers can be seen dragging a patient lying on a bedsheet to the X-Ray room.

Hospital Dean Navneet Saxena said a ward boy and a security guard have been dismissed on the basis of the video clip as well as its verification using the facility's CCTV network.