1-min read

Two Hospital Staffers Sacked for Dragging Patient in Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral

In the video, the two staffers can be seen dragging a patient lying on a bedsheet to the X-Ray room.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
Two Hospital Staffers Sacked for Dragging Patient in Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral
A video grab of a patient lying on a bedsheet being taken to the X-Ray room.
Jabalpur: Services of two employees of the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur was terminated Sunday after a video clip showing them dragging a patient went viral.

In the video, the two staffers can be seen dragging a patient lying on a bedsheet to the X-Ray room.

Hospital Dean Navneet Saxena said a ward boy and a security guard have been dismissed on the basis of the video clip as well as its verification using the facility's CCTV network.

