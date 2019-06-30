English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Hospital Staffers Sacked for Dragging Patient in Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral
In the video, the two staffers can be seen dragging a patient lying on a bedsheet to the X-Ray room.
A video grab of a patient lying on a bedsheet being taken to the X-Ray room.
Jabalpur: Services of two employees of the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur was terminated Sunday after a video clip showing them dragging a patient went viral.

Hospital Dean Navneet Saxena said a ward boy and a security guard have been dismissed on the basis of the video clip as well as its verification using the facility's CCTV network.
