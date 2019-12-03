Two Hours After She Went Missing, 8-year-old’s Body Found in Karnataka; Police Suspect Rape

Bengaluru: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered and her body was found late on Monday night in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district, two hours after her family complained to the police that she had gone missing.

"Around 6.30pm, the family of the girl from Yakapura village in Chincholi taluk started looking for her. When they failed to locate her, at around 8.30pm, they informed the police. After searching the village, the body of the girl was found not too far away from her home but on the outskirts of the village at around 10.30pm," said Kalaburgi SP Iada Martin.

A 34-year old suspect from the same village as the victim, identified as Yallappa, has been taken into police custody. Yallappa works outside the village and had returned on Monday. He allegedly lured the girl with chocolates, raped and then murdered her. Police said the body was found partially disrobed and there were marks of strangulation on the girl's body.

"The medical examination must confirm the details including the cause of death but case is registered for rape and murder, and our investigation is oriented towards rape and murder," said Martin. After post-mortem, the body of the girl has been handed over to the family.

