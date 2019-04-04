Two IAF Officers Killed in Pulwama Road Accident, Injured Rushed to Hospital

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) officers were killed and two other officers were injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.According to the police, two IAF officers were killed and two other officers injured in a road accident in Malangpora village of Pulwama district outside the Awantipora IAF base.The two have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar. An officer and an airman have also been injured and are receiving treatment at hospital.