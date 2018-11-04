English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Identical British-era Cannons Found at Raj Bhavan to be Restored
While the cannons were placed on the front lawns of Raj Bhavan for the time being, Rao has asked officials to install them in front of Jal Vihar banquet hall in the Raj Bhavan complex later.
The cannons, covered in mud, were found on the foothill below the Raj Bhavan during a tree plantation drive a few months ago. Each of them weighs 22 tonnes, measures 4.7 meters in length and has a diameter of 1.15 meters.
Mumbai: Two identical 22-tonne British era cannons found on the premises of Raj Bhavan here were lifted by a crane Saturday.
Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao witnessed the cannon lifting operation and ordered that the historical relics be restored and preserved, a Raj Bhavan official said.
The governor also asked officials to seek the assistance of Indian Navy to obtain technical details of the cannons and find out archival records, if any.
In 2016, a 13-room, 15,000 sq ft British-era underground bunker was found below the lawns of Raj Bhavan. It is now being restored.
The governor has asked for creation of a museum inside the bunker.
