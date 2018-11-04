Two Identical British-era Cannons Found at Raj Bhavan to be Restored

: Two identical 22-tonne British era cannons found on the premises of Raj Bhavan here were lifted by a crane Saturday.Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao witnessed the cannon lifting operation and ordered that the historical relics be restored and preserved, a Raj Bhavan official said.While the cannons were placed on the front lawns of Raj Bhavan for the time being, Rao has asked officials to install them in front of Jal Vihar banquet hall in the Raj Bhavan complex later.The governor also asked officials to seek the assistance of Indian Navy to obtain technical details of the cannons and find out archival records, if any.The cannons, covered in mud, were found on the foothill below the Raj Bhavan during a tree plantation drive a few months ago.Each of them weighs 22 tonnes, measures 4.7 meters in length and has a diameter of 1.15 meters.In 2016, a 13-room, 15,000 sq ft British-era underground bunker was found below the lawns of Raj Bhavan. It is now being restored.The governor has asked for creation of a museum inside the bunker.