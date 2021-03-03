india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Two IISc Students Die on Campus
1-MIN READ

Two IISc Students Die on Campus

Representative image.

Representative image.

In the first incident, a PhD student from Bihar died of suicide by hanging.

Two students of the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) died on campus in separate incidents, the institute said here on Wednesday. In the first incident, a PhD student from Bihar died of suicide by hanging.

"The reason behind the suicide is not known as no note was found. Police are investigating," an IISc faculty told PTI. In the other incident, a student of MTech collapsed and was found unresponsive while playing football.

"After first-aid at the IISc health centre, he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead," the institute said in a statement.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 03, 2021, 19:34 IST
Loading...