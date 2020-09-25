Two Including 12-year-old Boy Killed as Cluster Bus Runs Over Crowd in Delhi's Nand Nagri Area

At least two persons, including a minor boy, were killed and four others grievously injured as a cluster bus lost control on a flyover and rammed into a crowd in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri on Thursday night, police said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is said to be serious.

After the accident, which happened near the Nand Nagri depot, enraged public gathered at the spot and vandalised the bus and tried to set it on fire but were dispersed by the Delhi Police.

"We received a call at around 9.40 p.m. that a cluster bus lost control and rammed into some people at the flyover. Immediately, teams were dispatched to the spot. Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, succumbed to their injuries, and at least four are hospitalised," DCP, Northeast, Ved Prakash Surya said.

According to some eyewitnesses, the bus lost control and hit many vehicles, including a truck, before hitting the crowd in front of the depot, and killing two people on the spot.

"The driver of the cluster bus has been apprehended and legal procedure is underway," the DCP said.