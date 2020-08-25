Two, Including Cop Held for Robbing Man of Rs 26.5 Lakh in Karnataka

A police sub-inspector and another person, claiming to be a journalist, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 26.5 lakh here. SI Jeevan Kumar Thomas (31) and Gnanaprakash Anthonappa(44), who claims to be a reporter with a Kannada newspaper, had allegedly colluded with a gang to rob a person identified as Shiva Kumaraswamy on August 19, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place in the morning when Kumaraswamy reached near the Chikkapet metro station. Three people intercepted and abducted him in a car, they said, adding the accused snatched his mobile phone and turned it off.

They then took Kumaraswamy to the Unity Building and robbed him of his money. Later, the robbers drove him to a hotel near the Lal Bagh, where they dropped him off with a warning to leave the place without making any noise.

Based on a complaint, a case of abduction, illegal confinement, threat, robbery and conspiracy was registered. Investigation revealed the involvement of the sub-inspector and his accomplices following which the two were arrested, the police said. It is learnt that their friend had allegedly tipped them off about Kumaraswamy carrying the huge sum. Police have launched a manhunt for other accused.