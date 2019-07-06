Two, Including Husband, Held for Killing 25-year-old Woman in Kalyan
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Thane: The city police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old man and his friend for allegedly killing his wife in broad daylight at Kalyan in the district.
Sanam Karotia (25) was shopping in the APMC vegetable market on Friday afternoon when her husband Sachin Karotia and Deepak Thakur (20) reached there on a scooter and one of them allegedly stabbed her with a knife several times, police said.
She died at a nearby hospital.
The duo fled from the spot after the brutal attack, but the police identified them from CCTV footage and arrested them Saturday morning, said senior inspector Yashwant Chavan of Bazarpeth police station.
While the motive behind the attack was not yet clear, Sachin, who had a criminal background, and his wife quarreled often, the officer said.
The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in police custody till July 11. A case of murder has been registered and further probe is on.
