Two Including Juvenile Held for Gangraping Minor in Rajasthan's Churu
1-MIN READ

Two Including Juvenile Held for Gangraping Minor in Rajasthan's Churu

Image for representation

Image for representation

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, she was kidnapped on February 8 by the duo who took her to a secluded place and gangraped her, Sadarshahar SHO Satish Yadav said.

Two people including a juvenile were held on Sunday for allegedly gangraping a minor in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said. The incident took place in Sadarshahar police station area, circle officer Narayan Kumar said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, she was kidnapped on February 8 by the duo who took her to a secluded place and gangraped her, Sadarshahar SHO Satish Yadav said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

The girl's medical examination was done and further investigation is on, they added.


