English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Indian Americans Plead Guilty to $60 Million Commodities Fraud, Spoofing Conspiracy
Krishna Mohan, 33, of New York, pleaded guilty today to one count while Kamaldeep Gandhi, 36, of Chicago, to two counts of conspiracy to engage in wire fraud, commodities fraud and spoofing.
Representative image.
Loading...
Washington: Two Indian-Americans have pleaded guilty to the charges of USD 60 million commodities fraud and spoofing conspiracy in New York and Chicago, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Krishna Mohan, 33, of New York, pleaded guilty today to one count while Kamaldeep Gandhi, 36, of Chicago, to two counts of conspiracy to engage in wire fraud, commodities fraud and spoofing, they said.
Sentencing for Mohan and Gandhi are scheduled in a Texas court on February 28 and February 22 next year, respectively.
Gandhi and Mohan, under the guilty plea, admitted that, from March 2012 to March 2014, they conspired with Yuchun "Bruce" Mao and others at the first firm (Trading Firm A) to mislead the markets for E-Mini S&P 500 and E-Mini NASDAQ 100 futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and E-Mini Dow futures contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the Department of Justice said.
They further admitted that they and their co-conspirators placed thousands of orders that they did not intend to execute, or "spoof orders", in order to obtain executions of other orders, or "primary orders", at better prices, quantities and/or times than otherwise possible, to the benefit of the co-conspirators and Trading Firm A, it said.
Gandhi and Mohan further admitted that the US has calculated that the scheme resulted in market losses of over USD 60 million, the Department said.
In addition, Gandhi admitted that, from May 2014 through October 2014, while employed at the second firm (Trading Firm B), he conspired with others to mislead the markets for E-Mini S&P 500 futures contracts traded on the CME by agreeing to place, and himself placing, hundreds of spoof orders for E-Mini S&P 500 futures contracts in order to create the false and misleading appearance of increased supply or demand, the Justice department said.
Gandhi admitted that the US has calculated that the scheme resulted in market losses of over USD 1.3 million, it added.
Krishna Mohan, 33, of New York, pleaded guilty today to one count while Kamaldeep Gandhi, 36, of Chicago, to two counts of conspiracy to engage in wire fraud, commodities fraud and spoofing, they said.
Sentencing for Mohan and Gandhi are scheduled in a Texas court on February 28 and February 22 next year, respectively.
Gandhi and Mohan, under the guilty plea, admitted that, from March 2012 to March 2014, they conspired with Yuchun "Bruce" Mao and others at the first firm (Trading Firm A) to mislead the markets for E-Mini S&P 500 and E-Mini NASDAQ 100 futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and E-Mini Dow futures contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the Department of Justice said.
They further admitted that they and their co-conspirators placed thousands of orders that they did not intend to execute, or "spoof orders", in order to obtain executions of other orders, or "primary orders", at better prices, quantities and/or times than otherwise possible, to the benefit of the co-conspirators and Trading Firm A, it said.
Gandhi and Mohan further admitted that the US has calculated that the scheme resulted in market losses of over USD 60 million, the Department said.
In addition, Gandhi admitted that, from May 2014 through October 2014, while employed at the second firm (Trading Firm B), he conspired with others to mislead the markets for E-Mini S&P 500 futures contracts traded on the CME by agreeing to place, and himself placing, hundreds of spoof orders for E-Mini S&P 500 futures contracts in order to create the false and misleading appearance of increased supply or demand, the Justice department said.
Gandhi admitted that the US has calculated that the scheme resulted in market losses of over USD 1.3 million, it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diwali, It's a Festival of Lights: When Michael Scott and The Office Celebrated 'Indian Halloween'
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Rohit Shetty Wishes Ranveer and Deepika, Says I'm Proud That my Simmba is Marrying my Meenamma
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...