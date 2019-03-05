English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Indian Detainees on Hunger Strike Force-fed, Deported by US Immigration Enforcement
The United Nations human rights office said the U.S. authorization of nose-to-stomach force-feeding could be violating the U.N. Convention Against Torture because it views force-feeding as potential "ill-treatment."
A view of inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows detainees inside fenced areas at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Immigration officials say two Indian men who were force-fed through nasal tubes while on a hunger strike inside a Texas detention facility have been deported.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has stated that the two detainees held at the El Paso Processing Center were deported to India on Friday.
ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa said Monday there are nine detainees from India, Nigeria, Turkey, Bissau-Guinea, Pakistan and Croatia who have been refusing to eat in detention centers in the El Paso, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami and Seattle areas of responsibility.
Earlier this year, federal judges authorized nose-to-stomach force-feeding of nine detainees in El Paso. In response, the United Nations human rights office said the U.S. could be violating the U.N. Convention Against Torture because it views force-feeding as potential "ill-treatment."
