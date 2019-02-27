English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Indian Military Aircraft Shot Down; One Pilot Arrested, Says Pakistan Military Spokesperson Asif Ghafoor
The Pakistan Major General's comments come at a time when tensions between the neighbouring contries continue to escalate after the IAF strikes in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.
File photo of Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor (Image: AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots.
Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.
"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on the ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area.— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019
