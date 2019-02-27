Two Indian Military Aircraft Shot Down; One Pilot Arrested, Says Pakistan Military Spokesperson Asif Ghafoor

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

