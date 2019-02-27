LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Two Indian Military Aircraft Shot Down; One Pilot Arrested, Says Pakistan Military Spokesperson Asif Ghafoor

The Pakistan Major General's comments come at a time when tensions between the neighbouring contries continue to escalate after the IAF strikes in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Two Indian Military Aircraft Shot Down; One Pilot Arrested, Says Pakistan Military Spokesperson Asif Ghafoor
File photo of Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor (Image: AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.




"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on the ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
