1-min read

Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Punjab Province of Pakistan for Entering Country Illegally: Report

The two men were apprehended in the eastern city of Bahawalpur in Punjab province without proper documents and a case was registered against them, the report quoted the police as saying.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Punjab Province of Pakistan for Entering Country Illegally: Report
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Lahore: Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Pakistani authorities on Monday for allegedly entering the country illegally, according media reports.

The Indians have been identified as Prashant from Madhya Pradesh and Darilal from Telangana, Geo News reported.

Both were apprehended in the eastern city of Bahawalpur in Punjab province without proper documents and a case was registered against them, the report quoted the police as saying.

One of the apprehended is believe to be a software engineer, raising concern whether he was sent to Pakistan to carry out a 'sophisticated terror attack', the report said.

Earlier in August, police in Pakistan's Punjab province claimed to have arrested an "Indian spy" in the town of Dera Ghazi Khan and handed over him to a premier intelligence agency.

The "Indian spy", identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested while entering the town from Balochistan province, the same province where Pakistan claimed it arrested Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

