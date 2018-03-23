English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Two Indian-origin Brothers Indicted for Money Laundering Over $250 Million by US Court
Firoz Patel, 43, and Ferhan Patel, 37, who live in the area of Montreal, are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and to violate anti-money laundering programme requirements, one count of a money laundering conspiracy and one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in the District of Columbia.
Firoz Patel. (Image: Facebook)
New York: Two Canadian brothers of Indian-origin have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating an Internet-based unlicensed money service business that processed more than USD 250 million in transactions.
Firoz Patel, 43, and Ferhan Patel, 37, who live in the area of Montreal, are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and to violate anti-money laundering programme requirements, one count of a money laundering conspiracy and one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in the District of Columbia.
Each of the brothers faces a maximum sentence of more than 25 years if convicted, US Attorney Jessie Liu and Special Agent in Charge of US Immigration and Customs Enforcements Homeland Security Investigations Washington DC Patrick Lechleitner said.
Ferhan Patel was arrested on March 18 in Detroit. He remains held pending further proceedings in the District of Columbia. His brother remains at large.
"Money transmitting businesses are required to be registered federally and licensed in most states and jurisdictions, including the District of Columbia. Consumers should beware of those that do not follow these laws because they could be acting as a cover for other illegal activity,? Liu said.
The indictment alleges that the criminal activity took place from in or about March 2012 until the present. The defendants, through their company Payza.com, are accused of operating a money transmitting business that operated without the necessary state licenses and knowingly transmitting funds that were derived from illegal activity.
Payza.com allegedly processed more than USD 250 million of proceeds from Ponzi schemes, child pornography rings, and other criminal enterprises.
Despite receiving cease and desist letters from various states, and being told by a consultant that operating a money transmission business without the necessary licenses was a crime, Firoz and Ferhan Patel continued their illegal activity, the indictment alleges.
The indictment alleges that the Patels, together with other co-conspirators, are responsible for transmitting over USD 250 million throughout the United States and elsewhere. The investigation is continuing.
The Patels opened bank accounts in the US and laundered their illegal proceeds through those accounts. The indictment seeks forfeiture of any property involved in these offenses or traceable to these offenses as well as specific forfeiture of approximately USD 10 million that has already been seized and frozen.
Also Watch
Firoz Patel, 43, and Ferhan Patel, 37, who live in the area of Montreal, are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and to violate anti-money laundering programme requirements, one count of a money laundering conspiracy and one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in the District of Columbia.
Each of the brothers faces a maximum sentence of more than 25 years if convicted, US Attorney Jessie Liu and Special Agent in Charge of US Immigration and Customs Enforcements Homeland Security Investigations Washington DC Patrick Lechleitner said.
Ferhan Patel was arrested on March 18 in Detroit. He remains held pending further proceedings in the District of Columbia. His brother remains at large.
"Money transmitting businesses are required to be registered federally and licensed in most states and jurisdictions, including the District of Columbia. Consumers should beware of those that do not follow these laws because they could be acting as a cover for other illegal activity,? Liu said.
The indictment alleges that the criminal activity took place from in or about March 2012 until the present. The defendants, through their company Payza.com, are accused of operating a money transmitting business that operated without the necessary state licenses and knowingly transmitting funds that were derived from illegal activity.
Payza.com allegedly processed more than USD 250 million of proceeds from Ponzi schemes, child pornography rings, and other criminal enterprises.
Despite receiving cease and desist letters from various states, and being told by a consultant that operating a money transmission business without the necessary licenses was a crime, Firoz and Ferhan Patel continued their illegal activity, the indictment alleges.
The indictment alleges that the Patels, together with other co-conspirators, are responsible for transmitting over USD 250 million throughout the United States and elsewhere. The investigation is continuing.
The Patels opened bank accounts in the US and laundered their illegal proceeds through those accounts. The indictment seeks forfeiture of any property involved in these offenses or traceable to these offenses as well as specific forfeiture of approximately USD 10 million that has already been seized and frozen.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Auckland
- Yuki Bhambri Through to Second Round in Miami, Faces Jack Sock
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy