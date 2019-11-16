Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Indian Overseas Bank Staff Booked for Swindling Rs 25.8 Lakh from Dead Customer's Account in TN

The duo renewed the account by forging her signature and created an ATM card, which was used to draw the money, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Two Indian Overseas Bank Staff Booked for Swindling Rs 25.8 Lakh from Dead Customer's Account in TN
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Tiruchirappalli (TN): A case was registered on Saturday against two employees of a nationalised bank here for allegedly swindling money to the tune of Rs 25.8 lakh from the account of a deceased customer.

Police registered a case against manager Sheikh Mohideen and assistant manager Chinnadurai of Indian Overseas Bank in Vayalur here on the basis of a complaint from its zonal manager.

When Sheikh Mohideen and Chinnadurai found that no one had come forward to claim the money deposited in the account of Emisola, after she died a few years ago, the duo renewed the account by forging her signature and created an ATM card, which was used to draw the money, police said.

During audit inspection, it was found that money had not been deposited in the account for the past few years, while ATM card had been used to withdraw the money.

Subsequent inquiry revealed that the account holder died a few years ago, and the manager and the assistant manager had renewed her account, obtained an ATM card and used it to take the money.

Cases have been registered against them for conspiracy, forging documents and fraud.

