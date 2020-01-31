Two Indian Sailors Killed, Several Missing in Tanker Fire off UAE Coast: Report
The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport said the fire broke out on board the tanker 21 miles off the UAE coast on Wednesday evening was quickly brought under control by fire-fighters.
Representative image.
Dubai Two Indian sailors were killed and several others are reported missing after a Panamanian-flagged tanker caught fire off the UAE's coast on Wednesday, a media report said on Friday.
The Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport said the fire broke out on board the tanker 21 miles off the UAE coast on Wednesday evening was quickly brought under control by fire-fighters, the Khaleej Times reported.
Efforts are on to trace the missing persons, it said.
"Rescue and emergency response teams provided relief to the crew after they received a distress call and rescued the tanker's crew," the Authority said in a statement.
The daily quoting sources reported that the tanker had around 55 people on board, including 12 crew members at the time of the accident.
Two Indians died in the fire while two others are reported to be critical. Another 10 are said to be missing, the report said.
