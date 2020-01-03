Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Indians Arrested From Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu After They Allegedly Attempted to Smuggle Gold

A statement issued by Nepal police said that a total of 1.6 kg of semi-liquid gold was found in the possession of the two Indian nationals.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Indians Arrested From Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu After They Allegedly Attempted to Smuggle Gold
Image for representation.

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals have been arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country, officials said on Friday. Mohmad Kashif and Mohmad Mushrafeen were arrested separately on Thursday after their arrival at the airport.

"A total of 1.6 kg of semi-liquid gold was found in their possession for which they had not paid the mandatory custom duty," a statement issued by the Nepal police said. "Kashif brought the gold from Dubai on Nepal airlines flight while Mushrafeen brought the yellow metal from India on Indigo airlines flights. The duo have been handed over to the airport's customs office for initiating necessary actions," the statement said.

In a separate case, security personnel at Tribhuvan International airport arrested an Indian national with 500 gram gold concealed in his rectum on Tuesday. Hariram Sunil of Maharastra was taken into custody by a joint team of customs officials and security personnel after an X-ray machine detected metal in his body during security screening at airport, the Himalayan Times reported.

He had arrived here on Flydubai flight from Dubai, the report said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram