Two Indians Killed in Quad Bike Accident in UAE, 2 Critical: Report

The incident happened on Friday when the quad bike of the two Indians, both aged 38, flipped over multiple times trying to scale a sand dune.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Two Indians Killed in Quad Bike Accident in UAE, 2 Critical: Report
Representative image.

Dubai: Two Indians were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a quad bike accident while they were trying to scale a sand dune in country's Al Madam city, according to a media report.

The incident happened on Friday when the quad bike of the two Indians, both aged 38, flipped over multiple times trying to scale a sand dune, the Khaleej Times reported. However, the deceased were not identified in the report.

"On being informed a police patrol and ambulance arrived at the site and rushed them to Al Dhaid Hospital. Two of them were pronounced dead," the report said, quoting a senior police official.

He said the deceased suffered severe internal bleeding in the skull.

"The other two injured - in their 20s - are being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital," he said.

