Two Indians Killed in Quad Bike Accident in UAE, 2 Critical: Report
The incident happened on Friday when the quad bike of the two Indians, both aged 38, flipped over multiple times trying to scale a sand dune.
Representative image.
Dubai: Two Indians were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a quad bike accident while they were trying to scale a sand dune in country's Al Madam city, according to a media report.
The incident happened on Friday when the quad bike of the two Indians, both aged 38, flipped over multiple times trying to scale a sand dune, the Khaleej Times reported. However, the deceased were not identified in the report.
"On being informed a police patrol and ambulance arrived at the site and rushed them to Al Dhaid Hospital. Two of them were pronounced dead," the report said, quoting a senior police official.
He said the deceased suffered severe internal bleeding in the skull.
"The other two injured - in their 20s - are being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Chakraborty Visits Blue Grotto Cave in Italy on Trip with Sushant Singh Rajput, Watch Video
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Dia Mirza, R Madhavan Celebrate 18 Years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Sweet Twitter Exchange
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football