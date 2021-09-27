CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police Officers Scale World's 8th Highest Mountain

ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal and Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar at the summit of Mt Manaslu (Photo: Twitter/@ITBP_official)

The expedition was led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, who was accompanied by ITBP Deputy Commandant Anoop Negi, ITBP DIG APS Nimbadia said.

Two officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have scaled the Mount Manaslu in Nepal — the eighth highest peak in the world. The expedition was led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, who was accompanied by ITBP Deputy Commandant Anoop Negi, ITBP DIG APS Nimbadia said. Nimbadia said the two officers scaled the peak on September 25. Mount Manaslu rises to an elevation of 8,163 metres. The expedition had begun on September 7.

Sonal has also climbed several other peaks including the Mount Everest, Nanda Devi East, Satopanth and Mukut.

first published:September 27, 2021, 18:45 IST