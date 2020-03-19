Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Infected Among First Coronavirus Cases Detected in Gujarat, Officials Confirm

One of the Covid-19 patient is from Rajkot, while the other is from Surat, said the officials of the Health and Family Welfare department.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Infected Among First Coronavirus Cases Detected in Gujarat, Officials Confirm
Representational Image. (Image: AP)

Gandhinagar: Two positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been found in Gujarat, said health department officials on Thursday.

This is the first time that Gujarat has reported confirmed cases of the viral infection, joining a growing list of states affected by the infection.

One of the Covid-19 patient is from Rajkot, while the other is from Surat, said the officials of the Health and Family Welfare department.

"Two suspected coronavirus cases of Rajkot and Surat are positive. Our teams have already taken necessary steps including quarantine of all the contacts," the department said in a tweet.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram