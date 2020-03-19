Two Infected Among First Coronavirus Cases Detected in Gujarat, Officials Confirm

Gandhinagar: Two positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been found in Gujarat, said health department officials on Thursday.

This is the first time that Gujarat has reported confirmed cases of the viral infection, joining a growing list of states affected by the infection.

One of the Covid-19 patient is from Rajkot, while the other is from Surat, said the officials of the Health and Family Welfare department.

"Two suspected coronavirus cases of Rajkot and Surat are positive. Our teams have already taken necessary steps including quarantine of all the contacts," the department said in a tweet.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.