Two Injured After 'Driverless' Car Rams Into Scooter At A Petrol Pump In Guwahati | Watch

In a shocking case, a parked car started moving on its own and crashed into a scooter at a petrol pump, injuring two people. Terrifying CCTV footage of the incident shows that the driverless car rammed into the scooter, dragging the driver and the pillion rider for several meters.

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred on November 8 at 4 pm in the evening. The incident reportedly took place in Assam’s capital Guwahati.

Watch The Video Here:

In the video, it can be seen that after the car hit the scooter, the two people sitting on it fell from the impact, before they were dragged forward for several meters as the car did not stop.

No one can be seen sitting inside the car, which appears to be a manual-driving model.

The bystanders soon came into action and rescued the injured. In the video, a man can be seen opening the driver’s side door of the car and stopping it. Then, the bystanders can be seen helping the injured people get up.

