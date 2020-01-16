English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two Injured After Terrace Collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur
The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to spot.
Image for representation.(Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Two people were injured after the terrace of a house collapsed in Delhi's Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to spot, they said.
According to the fire department, a terrace of a house collapsed leaving two persons injured. They were rushed to the hospital with the help of the police.
-
