Two Injured as Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Bhopal's Badwai Village after Technical Snag

A trainer aircraft crashed near Bhopal on Saturday, leaving two of its pilots injured. They were rushed to the nearby hospital and were given first aid before discharge.

Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma, who reached the crash site, Badwai village, said that the aircraft was heading to Guna from Bhopal developed a technical snag soon after it took off from Raja Bhoj airport.

Captain Ashwani Sharma was flying the aircraft while trainee pilots Raj and Shami were on also board when it crashed. Raj and Shami sustained injuries in the incident. Police and administrative officials reached the spot after the incident. A senior official said that cause behind the incident will be known after a probe.

Sources claimed that due to a technical snag, the engine of the aircraft had stopped functioning. It further claimed that the aircraft was used in some government survey.