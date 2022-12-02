Two Injured After Unidentified Men Open Fire at Jewellery Store

Two persons including the owner of a jewellery store here were injured after unidentified men opened fire on them and allegedly escaped with gold ornaments and cash from the shop, police said on Friday.

The incident happened late Thursday night at Nagole here when the two robbers barged into the store and opened three rounds of fire injuring the jewellery store owner and an employee of another jeweller, who came there to deliver gold, they said.

The robbers fled the scene with gold ornaments and cash and the two injured persons, who suffered bullet injuries in the incident were admitted to a hospital, they said.

Fifteen special teams were formed to catch the robbers, police said. A local shopkeeper said he heard gunshots and saw two people running away and claimed he tried to catch them, but they sped away on two different two-wheelers and one of it did not have a number plate.

A senior police official said they are verifying how much gold ornaments and cash were looted, adding the two injured persons, one of them suffered bullet injuries on his face, are undergoing treatment and they are safe.

A case was registered and further investigations were on and police were also analysing CCTV footage.

