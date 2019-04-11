English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Injured as Part of Foot Overbridge Collapses in Navi Mumbai
The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
New Delhi: At least two people were injured after part of a foot overbridge collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on Thursday evening. The bridge was located in Sagar Vihar area of the city.
Further details are awaited.
The incident comes a month after a foot overbridge in Mumbai's Andheri area collapsed, killing six people. The incident had taken place on the evening of March 14.
