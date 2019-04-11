LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Two Injured as Part of Foot Overbridge Collapses in Navi Mumbai

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

PTI

April 11, 2019
Two Injured as Part of Foot Overbridge Collapses in Navi Mumbai
The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
New Delhi: At least two people were injured after part of a foot overbridge collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Vashi on Thursday evening. The bridge was located in Sagar Vihar area of the city.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes a month after a foot overbridge in Mumbai's Andheri area collapsed, killing six people. The incident had taken place on the evening of March 14.
