Two Inmates at Patna Shelter Home Critical Day After Third Woman’s Death

Day after the third inmate at Patna’s Aasra shelter home died at a hospital here, to other inmates have been admitted to hospital in a critical condition.On Friday, a 27-year-old inmate of the shelter home for mentally challenged women died at a hospital here. This was a day after two other women went missing.Anamika was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Thursday, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) Superintendent Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told PTI.Two other inmates, both in their early 30s, went missing on Thursday and an FIR was lodged at the Rajeev Nagar police station in this connection, SHO Rohan Kumar said.The Aasra shelter home had hit the headlines earlier this month when two of its inmates had fallen ill and were declared brought dead at the PMCH.Following the deaths, which took place in the intervening night of August 10-11 and evoked an outcry,Manisha Dayal and Chirantan Kumar, who ran the NGO entrusted with running the shelter home, were arrested and remanded to jail custody.Following the arrests, the Bihar Social Welfare Department deputed its own personnel at the shelter home for its upkeep as an interim measure.A decision was also taken by the Nitish Kumar government to phase out awarding of contracts to NGOs for running such care units.