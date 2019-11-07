Two IPS Officers Transferred After Clashes Between Police and Lawyers Outside Tis Hazari Court
The court had issued the directions to the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer the officers.
Police personnel outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two IPS officers have been transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes, officials said on Thursday.
The court had issued the directions to the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer the officers.
The clash between lawyers and police left at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers injured on Saturday.
Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) North Sanjay Singh has been transferred to the licensing and transport department and Additional Deputy Commissioner of
Police (North) Harender Kumar Singh has been appointed DCP, Railways, they said.
The Delhi High Court on Sunday took cognisance of media reports on the incident.
The court had directed the commissioner to transfer Sanjay Singh and Harender Kumar Singh during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.
Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who was holding the charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), will take charge as the additional DCP (North).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Goa's Goal Rush vs Mumbai Continues With 4-2 Win
- Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Must-watch Films of the Actress Apart from Baahubali
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999