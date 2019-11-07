Two IPS Officers Transferred After Clashes Between Police and Lawyers Outside Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi: Two IPS officers have been transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes, officials said on Thursday.

The court had issued the directions to the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer the officers.

The clash between lawyers and police left at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers injured on Saturday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) North Sanjay Singh has been transferred to the licensing and transport department and Additional Deputy Commissioner of

Police (North) Harender Kumar Singh has been appointed DCP, Railways, they said.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday took cognisance of media reports on the incident.

The court had directed the commissioner to transfer Sanjay Singh and Harender Kumar Singh during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who was holding the charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), will take charge as the additional DCP (North).

