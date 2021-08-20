Two ITBP Jawans Killed in Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans were on Friday killed during an exchange of fire with Naxals near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place at around 12 pm when a coy of 45th battalion of the ITBP were out for parameter patrol duty.

As per the preliminary information, the squad of the ITBP was fired upon by the Naxals in which Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh received bullet injuries and later succumbed.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, the Naxals also looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set of the security personnel.

