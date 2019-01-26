English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Jaish-e-Muhammad Militants Killed in J&K Gunfight
The Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) earlier surrounded Khonmoh area following information about the presence of militants.
Representational image
Srinagar: Two militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar district, police sources said.
Both were killed in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. They had planned to disrupt the Republic Day functions being held here, the sources said
Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The slain militants' names were not given out. A search operation was going on in the area.
The Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) earlier surrounded Khonmoh area following information about the presence of militants.
"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired, triggering the encounter," a police officer said.
Security was heightened in the city as various official functions have been planned in connection with the Republic Day celebrations.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Both were killed in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. They had planned to disrupt the Republic Day functions being held here, the sources said
Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The slain militants' names were not given out. A search operation was going on in the area.
The Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) earlier surrounded Khonmoh area following information about the presence of militants.
"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired, triggering the encounter," a police officer said.
Security was heightened in the city as various official functions have been planned in connection with the Republic Day celebrations.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Doomsday Clock Says It's Almost the End of the World as We Know It
- In Numbers: Holder Leads Race for World's Top Test All-rounder
- It’s the Best We Have Bowled This Summer – Australian Paceman Cummins
- Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results