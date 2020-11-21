Two JeM Associates Held in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Two militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Wagad Tral, and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh from Chatlam Pampore, a police official said.

The duo was nabbed from the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, he said. The official said as per investigation, they were providing logistic support and shelter besides transporting arms and ammunition of the militants in Pampore and Tral areas of the district.

Police have registered cases and further investigations are in progress, he added.

