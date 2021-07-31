Another Key Conspirator of Pulwama Attack Gunned Down in J&K: Police

Security forces on Saturday killed two JeM militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. While one of them was a top Pakistani ultra Mohammad Ismal Alvi, the second militant has been identified as Sameer Dar, who was involved in the Lethpora terror attack.

“The second terrorist has been identified as Sameer Dar ( A+ category) of Pulwama. He was also involved in the Lethpora terror attack and figured in NIA’s chargesheet. Out of the 19 accused, 8 terrorists have been killed so far," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. Mohammad Ismal Alvi was involved in the planning of the 2019 Pulwama attack, police said earlier.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

The Kashmir IGP said, “Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lamboo, killed in today’s encounter." The IGP said Mohammad Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from the family of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

“He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in a charge sheet produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Kumar said.

Suicide bomber Adil Dar blew an explosive-laden vehicle in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on February 14, 2019, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF personnel and injuring several others.

The IGP also congratulated the army and police for the success.

(With PTI inputs)

