Two Jharkhand Men Complain of Stomach Ache, Doctor Prescribes Pregnancy Test
The two men complained against the doctor to Arun Kumar Paswan, the civil surgeon of Chatra district.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Ranchi: A doctor in Jharkhand prescribed pregnancy test to two young men in Chatra district after they complained of stomach pain.
Besides pregnancy test, Mukesh Kumar, a government hospital doctor, also asked Gopal Ganjhu and Kameshwar Janhu to undergo tests for HIV and haemoglobin.
Following this, the two men complained against the doctor to Arun Kumar Paswan, the civil surgeon of Chatra district.
"A probe has been ordered into the matter," Paswan told reporters.
Kumar has however denied the allegation.
In July, another doctor in East Singhbhum district had prescribed condoms to a woman who had complained of stomach pain.
Only when she visited a pharmacy, she realised that the prescribed medicine on the prescription was a condom.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV Stick Now at Rs 2,599, Fire Stick 4K at Rs 3,999
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India
- 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beat Jelena Ostapenko to Win First WTA Title at Linz