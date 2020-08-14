Two J&K Policemen Killed in Terrorist Fire in Srinagar, Top Cop Says JeM Behind Attack

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed after militants fired indiscriminately at a police convoy at the Nowgam Bypass on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

Three police personnel were injured in the attack. Two of the personnel died during treatment at the hospital, police said. The area has been cordoned off.

IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that Jaish-e-Muhammad was responsible for the attack on the police party. Additional forces have been deployed and an operation was underway to nab the attackers.

The injured policemen had been rushed to the PCR Hospital in Srinagar, where they were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Ishfaq Ayoub of 715 IRP 20 Battalion and Fayaz Ahmed of 307 IRP 20 Battalion.

The other injured police personnel, Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Ashraf, has sustained bullet injuries in his right hand.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 3 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police tweeted, giving update on the incident.

The attack has come as the security is on very high alert in the wake of the Independence Day.