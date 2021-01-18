Two Journalists of Manipuri News Portal Arrested Under UAPA for Article Criticizing State's Militancy Movement

Two editors of a Manipuri news portal, called The Frontier Manipur, were arrested on Sunday on charges of sedition under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over an article criticizing the state’s militancy movement.

The two arrested were identified as Frontier Manipur executive editor Paojel Chaoba and editor-in-chief Dhiren Sadokpam. The two journalists have been charged under IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 505(b) (causing alarm to induce offense against the state), and 34 (common intention), as well as the UAPA’s Section 39 (supporting terror organization).

According to The Indian Express, the article titled “Revolutionary journey in a mess”,, was written by one M Joy Luwang and was published on January 8. The FIR registered by the Manipur Police named Luwang and the editors as the perpetrators.

“His article clearly expressed sympathy and support to the ideologies and activities of the armed revolutionary groups and outrightly called the rule of law of the Union and State government as colonial law…,” the FIR by the police read.

Also read: Shocked by JNU Mob Attack, Students Across India Protest; No Arrests Yet But Police Say 'Probing Vital Clues'

However, this is not the first time as several other cases of arrests have been reported from the land of Manipur.

In 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar Mohammad Chingiz Khan and Gauhati University assistant professor Mohammad Imtiyaj Khan were charged with sedition after a translation of their old opinion article on issues faced by Manipuri Muslims appeared in a local newspaper.

In late 2018, Kishorchandra Wangkhem (39), was detained for four-and-a-half months under NSA for allegedly derogatory comments against the BJP government in the state and CM N Biren Singh.