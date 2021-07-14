Two Kashmiri Minors Drown in Lolab Ponds, DC Expresses Grief Over Incident, Assures Help to Kin

Bodies of two minor boys who drowned to death in separate incidents in the Lolab area of North Kashmir were recovered by officials. Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Uddin along with other officials on Wednesday visited the deceased’s kin and expressed grief over the incident.

The deceased was identified as a 10-year-old boy named Yawar Manzoor Ganai, who drowned in a pond- Nulle Sar at Divar Lolab area while taking bath. He was retrieved in an unconscious state and was taken to a nearby health facility, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police official confirmed the incident and told News18 that the body was handed over to the family for completion of necessary formalities.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy identified as Asif Ahmad Khan, a resident of Chandigam, drowned in a pond- Budd Sarr in the vicinity. A rescue operation was subsequently launched jointly by SDRF, police, army alongside locals, culminating in the retrieval of the body.

People residing in the area have urged the district administration to erect fencing around the ponds on an immediate basis. “These open ponds have become a cause of concern to the inhabitants as each day youths and children assemble to take bath inside them without any safety gears”, a senior citizen said.

Seconded by a group of local residents, he urged the district administration to fence these water bodies to avert any future tragedy.

District Magistrate Kupwara also visited the families of the deceased and offered condolences, assuring every possible support from administration​.

