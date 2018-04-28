GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Kashmiri Students Arrested from Punjab for Hacking Nearly 500 Websites

During search operation, Adil Hussain Teli was arrested from Jalandhar, while Shahid Mullah was arrested from Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab. While Adil is a student of B.Tech, Shahid was studying for his BCA degree.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 28, 2018, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Kashmiri Students Arrested from Punjab for Hacking Nearly 500 Websites
Image for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Chandigarh: Two Kashmiri college students have been arrested from different places in Punjab allegedly for hacking into major Indian websites. The arrests were made following a joint operation of the Delhi Cyber Cell and Punjab Police.

During search operation, Adil Hussain Teli was arrested from Jalandhar, while Shahid Mullah was arrested from Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab. While Adil is a student of B.Tech, Shahid was studying for his BCA degree.

Both the accused have hacked nearly 500 websites, a police officer said, adding that the duo is been interrogated to ascertain the reason behind their move.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You