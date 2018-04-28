English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Kashmiri Students Arrested from Punjab for Hacking Nearly 500 Websites
During search operation, Adil Hussain Teli was arrested from Jalandhar, while Shahid Mullah was arrested from Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab. While Adil is a student of B.Tech, Shahid was studying for his BCA degree.
Image for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Chandigarh: Two Kashmiri college students have been arrested from different places in Punjab allegedly for hacking into major Indian websites. The arrests were made following a joint operation of the Delhi Cyber Cell and Punjab Police.
During search operation, Adil Hussain Teli was arrested from Jalandhar, while Shahid Mullah was arrested from Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab. While Adil is a student of B.Tech, Shahid was studying for his BCA degree.
Both the accused have hacked nearly 500 websites, a police officer said, adding that the duo is been interrogated to ascertain the reason behind their move.
