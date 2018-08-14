English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Kerala Kids Break Piggy Banks to Donate Entire Amount to Kerala Flood Relief Fund
The brother-sister duo from Kochi broke their piggy bank and have donated all the money to Chief Minister’s flood relief fund.
The siblings had been saving the money for two years to buy a study table.
Kochi: As aid is pouring in for the flood-hit Kerala, two little kids from the state are doing their bit and it is making everyone smile. A brother-sister duo from Kochi broke their piggy bank and have donated all the money to Chief Minister’s flood relief fund.
Haroon and Diya, children of a Kochi-based couple Sidhique Mallassery and Fathima Siddique on Sunday decided to help out the flood-victims. The siblings had been saving the money for two years to buy a study table.
In a touching Facebook post, the kids’ mother narrated incident. The post is going viral now.
"After seeing us donating clothes and other things to the relief camps our children came asked about giving their entire money from their 'baby bank' to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, I was so happy,” Fathima the kids’ mother said in a Facebook post.
“The total money amounts Rs 2210. I know it's not a huge amount but they have done their part and we have decided to donate the money to CMDRF," Fathima said, adding they didn't allow her to take money from their 'bank' when a small shortage came to buy fish earlier.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed people to contribute the relief efforts in the state.
“Kerala is experiencing an unprecedented situation due to heavy and continuous downpour and resultant floods and natural calamity….. We need enormous help and liberal support from the NRI community across the globe. I appeal members and collaborators of Lokakerala Sabha and Norka Roots to extend your generous support and assistance to bring back our brethren to normalcy and the flood ravaged areas to stability,” Pinarayi Vijayan had written on Facebook. He had also made asimilar appeal through his official twitter handle.
At least 39 people have been killed and several thousands have been rendered homeless as heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kerala since August 8. People have been shifted to relief camps after rainwater damaged their houses. Kerala has incurred a loss of more than Rs 8,000 crore in the floods, chief minister Vijayan said.
