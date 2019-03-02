LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Two Key Accused in Kodanad Case Remanded to Judicial Custody Till March 4

The accused, who were absconding for the last two weeks, were arrested last evening in Thrissur and produced before the District Judge P Vadamalai around 11 PM yesterday.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Key Accused in Kodanad Case Remanded to Judicial Custody Till March 4
Representative Photo (GETTY IMAGES)
Loading...
Udhagamandalam (TN): A court here on Saturday remanded the two key accused in the 2017 Kodanad heist case to judicial custody till March 4.

The duo, K V Sayan and K C Manoj, had alleged the involvement of Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami in the heist case in a video released by a journalist in January last.

The accused, who were absconding for the last two weeks, were arrested last evening in Thrissur and produced before the District Judge P Vadamalai around 11 PM yesterday.

After hearing the arguments of the government and defense counsels, the judge granted the police custody of the duo till this morning.

The accused were again produced before the judge and were remanded to judicial custody till March 4.

The district court had on February 8 cancelled the bail granted to Sayan and Manoj, after the state government had contended that the two prime accused were hampering the investigation and intimidating witnesses by making public statements.

A guard of Kodanad estate, the retreat of late J Jayalalithaa in Nilgiris district, was found dead on April 23, 2017 in the robbery attempt.

Later police arrested 10 people, including Sayan and Manoj.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram