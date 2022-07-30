CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Kg of Gold, 100 Kg of Silver Seized from Railway Passenger
Two Kg of Gold, 100 Kg of Silver Seized from Railway Passenger

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 09:15 IST

Akola, India

As much as two kg of gold and 100 kg of silver were seized from a passenger on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail at Akola railway station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, an official said.

Railway Police Force personnel found the demeanour of the man, who was carrying a heavy bag, suspicious and asked him to open the bag, he said. When he refused, he was taken to the RPF police station.

The man then said he worked for a courier firm based in Akola and the bag contained a parcel. Upon search, RPF officials found 100 kg of silver biscuits and two kg of gold in the form of bars inside.

Further probe was on, the official said.

first published:July 30, 2022, 09:15 IST
last updated:July 30, 2022, 09:15 IST