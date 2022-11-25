Two Kids Among 4 Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Gujarat

Four persons, including two children, were killed in three accidents reported from three cities of Gujarat in the last 12 hours.

In a tragic accident reported from Surat city on Friday morning, two children were killed when a truck hit a two-wheeler which was being driven by their mother. The woman was going to drop her two children off at school. Both the children, named Happy and Samarth, died on the spot.

Surat government hospital doctor Omkar Chuadhary told the media that three persons were brought, including two children in their school dress, both dead. Their mother was in a critical condition, said the doctor.

Truck driver abandoned the truck and fled away from the accident site.

In another accident on Friday morning, a college student got crushed under the back wheels of the State transport bus in Mehsana town. According to an eye witness, when the student was attempting to board the bus, the driver started the bus, because of which the student fell on the ground and got crushed under the wheels.

On Thursday, a middle-aged person who was walking on the roadside in the hill park area in Bhavnagar city, was hit by a car. The driver had lost control over the steering and mowed down the man. The car driver fled away from the accident site.

