Two Kids Die, 52 Fall Ill After Drinking 'Contaminated' Water from School Hand Pump in Aligarh

The chief medical officer said there is a hand pump in the school compound which provides drinking water to the children, adding the children complained of nausea, vomiting and loose motions after drinking its water.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Two Kids Die, 52 Fall Ill After Drinking 'Contaminated' Water from School Hand Pump in Aligarh
Representative image.
Aligarh: Two children died and 52 others were taken ill allegedly after drinking contaminated water from a hand pump in their village school in the district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Salgawan village under Charra police station where two children, aged seven and one-and-a-half years, died while 52 others were taken ill after drinking "contaminated water" from the hand pump, Aligarh's Chief Medical Officer ML Agarwal said on Wednesday.

There is a hand pump in the school compound which provides drinking water to the children, said Dr Agarwal, adding the children complained of nausea, vomiting and loose motions after drinking its water.

They all were rushed to the primary health centre after they were taken ill, the CMO added. The situation there is now "under control" and a probe has been ordered in this connection, he said.

A team of Health Department officials, including doctors, has been rushed to the village, said Dr Agarwal, adding the team will camp in the village till the completion of preliminary inquiry into the matter.

The medical team is also investigating whether the mishap could be connected to the seepage of contaminated water into the hand pump following heavy rains, he said. Agarwal said the children who were taken ill were being treated at the primary health centre and were out of danger.​

