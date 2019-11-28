Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Two Kids Die as Bus Carrying School Students on a Field Trip Flips over in Argentina, Scores Injured

The group was on a school trip to the coastal town of Mar del Tuyu when a double-decker bus taking them on a field trip flipped over.

AFP

Updated:November 28, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Kids Die as Bus Carrying School Students on a Field Trip Flips over in Argentina, Scores Injured
Representative image.

Buenos Aires: Two children in Argentina died Thursday and scores more were injured when a double-decker bus taking them on a field trip flipped over. There were 43 children aged 11 to 13 on the bus and 10 adults, including two drivers, officials said.

"There are two children dead who are 11 and 12 years old, and many seriously wounded who were taken to local hospitals," a police officer in Buenos Aires told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. The accident happened as the bus negotiated a curve near the town of Lezama, 160 kilometers south of Buenos Aires, around 6 am (0900 GMT).

The group was on a school trip to the coastal town of Mar del Tuyu. Six ambulances rushed the injured to hospitals, as firefighters were called in to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage. Police sources said there were 50 people injured, including four kids in serious condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, which took place in good weather.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram