Two Killed, 10 Injured After Explosion in CNG Car in Gurugram

Though the cause of the blast in the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10 is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have thrown fireworks at the car.

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gurugram: Two persons were killed and at least 10 others injured in a fire caused by an explosion in a CNG kit-fitted car parked near a fireworks warehouse in an industrial area here on Monday, police said.

Though the cause of the blast in the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10 is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have thrown fireworks at the car. The fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the warehouse, Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Bokan said.

The deceased have been identified as Nepal Mahto alias Bawa, a native of Bihar, and Sattar of Rajasthan. 10 other labourers were also injured in this incident.

Two persons, identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria and Bhupesh Kataria, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
