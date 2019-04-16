English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Killed, 10 Injured After Explosion in CNG Car in Gurugram
Though the cause of the blast in the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10 is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have thrown fireworks at the car.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Gurugram: Two persons were killed and at least 10 others injured in a fire caused by an explosion in a CNG kit-fitted car parked near a fireworks warehouse in an industrial area here on Monday, police said.
Though the cause of the blast in the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10 is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have thrown fireworks at the car. The fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the warehouse, Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Bokan said.
The deceased have been identified as Nepal Mahto alias Bawa, a native of Bihar, and Sattar of Rajasthan. 10 other labourers were also injured in this incident.
Two persons, identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria and Bhupesh Kataria, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Though the cause of the blast in the Kadipur industrial area near Sector 10 is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that someone might have thrown fireworks at the car. The fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the warehouse, Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Bokan said.
The deceased have been identified as Nepal Mahto alias Bawa, a native of Bihar, and Sattar of Rajasthan. 10 other labourers were also injured in this incident.
Two persons, identified as Bharat Bhushan Kataria and Bhupesh Kataria, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | World Cup Call Up is a Dream Come True: Karthik
- What Joe, Sophie Learned from Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Wedding And Won't Make That Mistake
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premieres, Robert Downey Jr Says He will Visit India Soon
- Hackers can Exploit Internet Explorer Even When Not Used, Reveals Researcher
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Modified by DC Design
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results