Bus Rolls into Pond in Haryana's Panipat after Driver Suffers Heart Attack and Loses Control, 2 Killed

Panipat: The driver of a bus headed to Panipat in Haryana lost control after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a pond here killing two and injuring 14 others, police said.

The dead included Mukesh, the bus driver of the overcrowded private bus coming from Barsat in the district. The accident took place near Kirpal Ashram, where it rolled into a pond.

Eyewitnesses said nearly 100 people were travelling in the bus and some of them were sitting on rooftop and the driver probably lost control over the vehicle after the heart attack.

The administration had a tough time in extracting the victims from the bus, though villagers started the rescue operations before the authorities could reach the spot. Windowpanes were broken to rescue the passengers from the bus. The bus was pulled out from the pond by cranes.

Scarcity of buses and poor frequency of government-run buses in interiors of the district are blamed for overloading of public transport vehicles.

